Red kettle donations down this year

The Salvation Army’s red kettle donations have taken a dive this year because of the pandemic.

Major Nelson De La Vergne at the Bismarck Salvation Army said as of earlier this week, they were $95,000 short of their red kettle goal of $200,000.

He says the money goes toward the nonprofit’s services, including its food pantry, rent and utility assistance and after-school programs, among others.

De La Vergne says fundraising has been down likely because of fewer volunteers and less foot traffic outside the 17 bell-ringing locations in the area.

“It’s still important that we raise these dollars because these dollars carry us through the year. About one-third of our budget is raised during this Christmas season. Then we have to look elsewhere for the rest of the year, so it’s really important we raise as much as we can this season,” De La Vergne said.

Although the red kettle donations were down, De La Vergne says their online donations have seen an uptick this year.