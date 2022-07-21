NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Red River Water pipeline project is set to sue farmland owners for eminent domain if they don’t sign easements to allow a pipeline to carry water from the Missouri River to the eastern part of the state.

We last spoke with Duane Dekry, The Garrison Diversion Conservancy District, who was the head of the project.

On Thursday, KX sat down with landowners to see their side of the story.

“I said to the gentleman who is in charge I said you know we really need to sit down and talk and we’re part of this project we need to have a communication line and things will go smooth he looked me in the eyes and here’s what he told me he says Larry we don’t need to talk to you guys if you don’t sign what we have we’re going to eminent domain your property that’s how this started,” said Bowdon landowner, Larry Rexine.

The Red River Water project is designed to avoid a water supply crisis like the 1930s drought.

Depending on the lay of the land, landowner Fred Richter tells us this pipe could extend up to 20 to 25 feet deep underground.

“You will not find a 72-inch water gas pipeline in the state of North Dakota and I was told that in the whole United States this is unknown territory it’s a unique situation. We’ve been offered $1350 an acre which is a 12-year-old appraisal land has gone up a lot since the 12 years if this was an oil or gas line of four to eight inches being buried four feet in the ground you could expect a payment of $100-$120,000 on the same amount of land with a lot less disturbance on the soil,” Sykeston landowner, Fred Richter said.

When we last spoke to Duane Dekry, general manager from The Garrison Diversion Conservancy District he shared this, “we’ve been working with them for I think over a year, and you have to set a deadline at some point.”

But the landowners today say that this is not the case, Fred said “it’s more like they’ve been working us over for more than a year through intimidation.”

“Communication the only communication I get have gotten from them is threatening letters from their attorney telling me that I have to do this that I have to do that I have to do this and that’s the only communication I have ever gotten from them,” said Rexine.

In David Richter’s case, he is a township supervisor that oversees a number of roads that the trucks and equipment will be working on if the project goes as plan.

His biggest fear is the aftereffects, which we will discuss in detail Friday.

Overall, this group of landowners express that they understand the need for water in the eastern part of the state but wish they were insured a sense of security.

“If any legislators are listening you need to get involved if you’re going to fund this project then fun fair compensation for the landowners, we are citizens and taxpayers of North Dakota and we and our land should be treated better than this, legislators take the time to actually look into this,” Fred said.

And well Garrison talks about being good neighbors all the time and I don’t know the way I see it I mean is that we’re good neighbors do we don’t want to be here, and I don’t want to be in a lawsuit I mean if we could just somehow negotiate on some things there wouldn’t be a lawsuit,“ David said.

These land owners and many others will not back down when it comes to the land they have dedicated their lives to.

They each wish to stress that they are not opposed to getting water to those in need, they just want fair treatment and respect along the way.

Landowners are being told the appraisal is non-negotiable at this time.

Be sure to tune in to KX News Friday night at 6 p.m. where we will hear how the landowners and their families are being affected directly.

This is a developing story.