NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Red River Valley Water Supply Project is set to sue farmland owners for eminent domain if they don’t sign easements to allow a pipeline to carry water from the Missouri River to the eastern part of the state.

In our last interview with Garrison Diversions, Duane DeKry, told us there have been negotiations made with other landowners.

He said that the negotiations dealt with changes in routes, but not to the cost being offered

Duane DeKry, general manager from The Garrison Diversion Conservancy District.

“We were able to change some routes we were able to negotiate on weed control on the crop damage policy things that are going to affect them while we’re constructing,” DeKry said.

After taking the drive to Sykeston, to meet with landowner Fred Richter, this was one comment that was on his mind the most.

“Well, I have first-hand experience with the route changes back in 2009 when they were first going to come across here. We had conversations with the director at the time and the head engineer and I told him my concerns, so they came out here and met. And I said I’d really like to not have it here. Is there any other way that we could do, could we have a route change? And they said well, show us what you’re thinking and they said there will be two criteria it’ll need to be engineering feasible and it’ll also need to be financially feasible they can’t raise the cost,” said Richter.

Fred Richter says he showed them his idea, and after two to three weeks, he received a call from the head engineer who told him his plan was good and that it would work for the project.

He was then asked to sign off on that option in an easement.

“And that’s what we did, we signed the easement, we got our payment and I thought everything was done. I thought I had done with Garrison Diversion wanted,” Richter said.

His thoughts then were whenever the company came in to do the project, they had what they needed from him.

It was not until a year or two ago when Richter says he began to receive different letters from Garrison Diversion’s law firm requesting he sign an easement.

But in his mind he already had, and he did.

“They said you negotiated that with different people they’re not here anymore so we’re not gonna honor it,” Richter said.

He tells us these are the exact actions that make him and other landowners fearful.

They say not honoring commitments is not neighborly.

“I’d be happy today I wouldn’t be in this I wouldn’t have a problem just stay what we stated then and I’m keeping my word I don’t know how people how in personnel something like Harrison diverter changes and that changes the contract I’m assigned I don’t understand,” Richter said.

Tomorrow we will take you all on a trip through Fred Richter’s land and tell you how this will not only affect him but others involved.

This is a developing story.

We will also be hearing from some of our leaders at the state capitol, with hopes of getting answers to many of the questions and concerns from the public.