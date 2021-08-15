Reeder woman dies in fatal crash in Adams County

A woman from Reeder died on Saturday night after being ejected from her vehicle on 8th Street near Bucyrus.

At approximately 6:23 p.m., the 54-year-old woman entered a ditch off the road, attempted to recover and ended up driving into the ditch on the opposite side of the road, causing her 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer to roll.

The woman was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from her vehicle.

She was transported by ambulance to the West River Regional Medical Center in Hettinger. Sanford Air Med then transported the female to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck where she died as a result of her injuries sustained from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.