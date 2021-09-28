Refinery developer secures contract for diesel and gas

In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021, photo, pump jacks extract oil from beneath the ground on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation east of New Town, North Dakota. On oil well pads carved from the wheat fields around Lake Sakakawea, hundreds of pump jacks slowly bob to extract 100 million barrels of crude annually from a reservation shared by three Native American tribes. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The developer of an oil refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota has a new contract with a company that will buy and market all diesel and gasoline produced at the facility.

Developer Meridian Energy Group says its 10-year contract with Musket Corp. covers 360 million gallons of diesel and 280 million gallons of gasoline produced annually.

The fuels make up 90% of the volume of refined products at the plant.

Meridian first proposed the refinery just 3 miles from the park in 2016, with the goal of having it operating by next year.