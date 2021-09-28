Refinery developer secures contract for diesel and gas

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The developer of an oil refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota has a new contract with a company that will buy and market all diesel and gasoline produced at the facility.
Developer Meridian Energy Group says its 10-year contract with Musket Corp. covers 360 million gallons of diesel and 280 million gallons of gasoline produced annually.
The fuels make up 90% of the volume of refined products at the plant.
Meridian first proposed the refinery just 3 miles from the park in 2016, with the goal of having it operating by next year.