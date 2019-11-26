Regent Latest City In Danger Of Losing Grocer

Regent, ND – “Things are tight, we’re trying to, we’re staying positive is what we’re doing, but we’re trying to get as much business as we can, I mean I’m doing the scheduling, but for the winter months it’s gonna be tight,” said Regent Co-Op member Tia Honeyman

Nearly 50 miles to the southeast of Dickinson, nestled inside Hettinger County, lies Regent, a city of less than 200 people along the Enchanted Highway.

It’s called the friendly city, but there’s nothing friendly or enchanted about the real world problems facing this town.

Regent is home to North Dakota’s only Co-op grocery store, and that’s a problem because as a non-profit, they don’t qualify for grants that many other rural stores might be able to secure, and that’s means it’s future is in jeopardy.

“It would be devastating to this community, it would pretty much close this community, the grocery store is kind of the center, and the Regent garage, if it weren’t for those two Regent would be pretty much closed,” said Regent Resident Earrel Remington.

To make matters worse, the store’s manager resigned last year and they have been unable to find a new one.

Tia Honeyman a member of the Regent Cooperative and tells KX News its tough to get business when you’re at the mercy of the supply trucks.

“A couple weeks ago, pork loin was on sale, we didn’t get it, they sent it on the next truck a week later, well we’re not gonna be able to sell it if it’s not on sale price,” said Honeyman

Many small towns have had to get creative with ways to raise money…In Hague, they have a go fund me page to help fund their store, but here in Regent they’ve decided to have a community rib night on November 30th, all in the hopes of raising funds for their store that no one wants to lose.

“I’d be upset, because I’ve been raising money to keep it going ever since I was a kid, it was my first job so I would be very sad if it closed,” said Resident Mollie Honeyman.

“I think it’s extremely important, there’s a lot of older people in the community that can’t get out and make it to the bigger areas and don’t want to go to the bigger cities so it’s just more convenient for them to have it locally,” said Resident Lindsay Magelky, Regent Resident.

State officials working on this problem tell KX News they are forging ahead with a pilot project in Northeast ND aimed at possibly helping the stores by bringing cost and operating efficiencies, but progress is slow.

And time is a luxury many of these small town stores don’t have.