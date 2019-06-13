Remains Have Been Found

Joseph Bruce, Sr. Missing for a Year

On Sunday, human remains were found in a secluded area in between sloughs on the Spirit Lake Reservation.

The remains have been identified as 39-year-old Joseph Bruce of Grand Forks. Bruce who’s been missing since last year, was last seen on June 25, 2018 en-route to the Twin Cities for a family emergency.

This investigation is being led by the FBI, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Devils Lake police.

The Devils Lake Police Department is asking you to contact at 701-662-0700 them if you have any information on this case.

Indigenous American and Alaskan Native Male Victimization Rates

According to a report funded by the National Institute of Justice, the victimization rates for Indigenous American and Alaska Native men are extremely high.

Four in five Indigenous American and Alaska Native men have experienced violence in their lifetime. Over 43 percent have experienced domestic violence and over 27 percent have experienced sexual violence.

Staggeringly, overall more than 80 percent of Indigenous American and Alaska Native men have experienced violence in their lifetime.