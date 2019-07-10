Remember the sunscreen during those summer activities

Bismarck – With summer in full swing, the suns rays are nearing their peak strength, meaning getting a sunburn can happen faster than you think.

Medical experts say you should use a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15, but strongly urges people to us one that’s at least 30.

Anything over an SPF of 30 will block 97-percent of the suns harmful UVA and UVB rays.

A cream is also recommended over a spray because with a spray, it’s hard to know how much coverage you have.

We talked to a doctor about what type of sunscreen you should choose.

“You should use broad-spectrum sunscreen, common misconception is you can go out into the sun and apply it right there, you should apply it 15 minutes before sun exposure, and at a minimum, every two hours, but even more frequently if you’re in the water or sweating then it’s 80 minutes,” said Jenna Herman, a Nurse Practioner with CHI-St. Alexius Urgent Care.

She adds the FDA has recently banned sunscreen makers from saying they are waterproof or sweatproof because they’ve been proven to be false claims