Reminder: Virtual statewide COVID town hall, First District Health Unit child COVID vaccinations both take place today

The terms “immunization” and “vaccination” are often used interchangeably to describe the process by which an individual is made resistant to disease, such as COVID-19. But do they really mean the same thing? (Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

Two events focusing on adult COVID booster shots and the new child COVID shots are taking place today.

The North Dakota Department of Health is hosting a statewide virtual town hall meeting today at 1:30 p.m. The focus of the online discussion is the recent FDA authorization of both COVID-19 vaccine boosters for adults and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.

You’re encouraged to participate live in the discussion, but you can also submit your questions in advance to the NDDoH via direct message on the department’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages.

The event takes place online via Microsoft Teams Live Event at https://health.nd.gov/covidtownhall

Meanwhile, the First District Health Unit, serving numerous counties in northwestern North Dakota, will be giving COVID-19 vaccinations to children 5 to 11 years old starting today.

Appointments can be scheduled online at www.fdhu.org. Children in this age group must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The vaccine is given as a two-dose series, three weeks apart. The flu and COVID vaccines can be given in the same visit.

After getting a COVID-19 vaccine, children may have some side effects similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines, such as a sore arm or slightly elevated temperature. Those should go away in a few days.

Appointments for the COVID or flu vaccinations can be scheduled online by visiting the First District website, www.fdhu.org, or by calling your local First District Health Unit office.

Also, next week on November 9, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will be conducting a pediatric drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Bismarck Event Center. Appointment times are available that day from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-in appointments are not available for this clinic.

If you’re unable to attend the clinic and would like to set up an appointment for a vaccination at the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health 500 East Front location, or if you have any questions about the child COVID shots, you can call (701) 355-1540 for more information.