Rep. Armstrong asks for accountability after National Guard troops seen laying in parking garage in D.C.

Since the president’s inauguration, pictures have surfaced of National Guard troops laying on the floor of a parking garage.

And since then, some have expressed concerns about how troops were treated while defending our nation’s Capitol.

For instance, Congressman Kelly Armstrong wrote a letter to officials demanding an investigation into the matter.

Even though President Joe Biden issued an apology, Armstrong says he feels there needs to be accountability for those who actually made the order for troops to sleep in a parking garage.

He plans to continue pressing the issue.

“There are way too many people in D.C that act with an elitist attitude, and I’m not sure you can encapsulate that more than what just happened. I’m going to keep asking. I want to know how it happened. I want to know who made the order, and I want to know if they know how big of a mistake it was,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong added that he hopes troops stationed in D.C. know how much members of Congress appreciate them.

