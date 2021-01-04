Rep. Armstrong condemns efforts to oppose electoral college certification

In a last-ditch effort to keep President Donald Trump in office, more than a dozen Republican lawmakers plan to challenge the election with an upcoming vote not to certify the Electoral College results.

But there are others in the party who disagree — including North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong. He signed onto a statement with six other representatives opposing that objection, calling it unconstitutional and counter to the function of the Electoral College, which put President Trump in office in the first place.

Armstrong says Congress can count only the electors submitted by the states, not determine which electors the states should have sent.

“There is zero percent chance this will work. The Democrats control the U.S. House of Representatives, and that is just the truth, and there is no chance that these objections will be sustained, so regardless of how this all works, Joe Biden is going to have 306 electoral votes on Jan. 6, but I think the precedent we’re setting is incredibly dangerous,” Armstrong said.

Unless the states in question send new electoral votes to Congress, Armstrong says Congress has no authority to influence the election outcome.

