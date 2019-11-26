Repairs Continue In Mott After July’s Tornado

Mott – Repairs continue in Mott after July’s tornado ravaged the town.

It was an EF-1 twister that tore through the tiny community late in the evening of July 12th.

The tornado, overturned grain bins, toppled trees and destroyed the exhibition building at the Hettinger County Fairgrounds.

Governor Burgum even went to Mott to see the damage with his own eyes before approving disaster declarations.

KX News spoke with Mayor Troy Mosbrucker and he tells us nearly six month’s later, they’re still rebuilding.

“I’m gonna say about 80-percent of the damage is fixed. The biggest thing is contractors, getting contractors here to do it. We’ve got a few roofs to shingle, a couple of buildings to repair yet, but otherwise, things are pretty well done. Tree cleanup is done, we’ve got some stumps that need to be taken out of the yards but the majority of it is done,” said Mayor Troy Mosbrucker.

He adds they are still working on adding additional sirens and making sure they all activate at the same time when severe weather threatens.

