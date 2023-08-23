Gov. Doug Burgum and his wife Kathryn greet campaign supporters at his rally in Fargo on Wednesday.

(KXNET) — Fox News is reporting this morning that Governor Doug Burgum was hospitalized in Milwaukee Tuesday after suffering an injury while playing a game of pick-up basketball with his staff.

Fox reports Burgum’s attendance at Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate on Fox News is now in question. Burgum’s campaign told Fox News Digital it is “unclear if he will be able to stand at the debate.”

Burgum is now out of the hospital, the campaign said.

CNN reports all candidates are scheduled to visit the event site on Wednesday afternoon for a walk-through, and it’s unclear whether the North Dakota governor will participate.

Burgum is one of the eight candidates scheduled to appear on the debate stage tonight..

This is a developing story — check back for updates as they appear.