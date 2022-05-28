The countdown to the June 14th statewide primary is underway, and the ND-GOP stands divided.

The April ND-GOP Statewide Convention was the largest in state history, and to say it was competitive.. is an understatement.



All eyes were on the contest between incumbent Senator John Hoeven and leader of the Bastiat Caucus Representative Rick Becker. Which encapsulated the philosophical skism within the party.



It was a close call for Hoeven who garnered 1,224 delegate votes over Becker’s 1,037.

The tension has not gone away as members of the ultra-conservative Bastiat caucus are blasting Governor Burgum for infusing millions of his own dollars into defeating legislative candidates who are standing in his way.



Congressman Kelly Armstrong presided as State Party Chair during the hotly contested 2016 open governor’s primary race between Doug Burgum, Wayne Stenejhem and Rick Becker.



Armstrong says that the political environment has gotten more toxic shrill, but if you don’t have a thick skin – you probably shouldn’t.



“I think it’s healthy, I think people take things too personally, but maybe that’s because I am ex-criminal defense attorney and I fought for a decade with people who I was friends with,” said Congressman Kelly Armstrong.

“I think it’s healthy to have these debates. I wish they would stay a little more philosophical and a little less personal. We tray and do that. We try to argue about ideas instead of attacking people,” Armstrong said.