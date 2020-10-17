Residents displaced after duplex house fire in Bismarck

A fire at a duplex style twin-home in the 200 block of West Thayer Avenue in Bismarck left residents displaced late Friday night.

The Bismarck Fire Department says they responded to “smoke and some fire showing” in the basement and main floor on the west side of the structure at around 11:00 p.m.

All residents evacuated the building and were accounted for. There were no injuries to any residents or fire personnel.

Chaplaincy Service was on scene along with the American Red Cross to assist with personal needs and lodging of those residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

