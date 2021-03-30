Residents of Spirit Lake Reservation temporarily displaced due to a large fire Monday night

One of the flames the Spirit Lake Fire Department battled on March 29, 2021

A large fire has, at last, been contained by the Spirit Lake Fire Department, which had been fighting the flames since early Monday night.

As of 1:16 a.m., the department said via Facebook the fire had been contained and residents were allowed to return safely to their homes.

At the time of the fire threat, Spirit Lake residents were told to “avoid the area of BIA 20 and BIA 21 all the way east.” Residents who were displaced were directed to the Fort Totten Recreation Center for temporary shelter.

After containing the threat, the Spirit Lake Fire Department also recommended that residents be prepared to leave if any other threat of fire were to return.

The Spirit Lake Fire Department also posted Monday morning that they were dealing with a handful of fires in the area, and were asking for information on potential arson.

Anyone with any information on the fires in Spirit Lake Reservation is asked to call their tip hotline at 1-800-472-7766.