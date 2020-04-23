Residents, staff at Trinity Homes being tested for COVID-19

Residents and staff at Trinity Homes long term care facility are all being tested for COVID-19 on Thursday with tests provided by the State of North Dakota.

Trinity Health staff and First District Health Unit are collecting samples and results are expected in 24-48 hours.

First District Health Unit Executive Officer Lisa Clute says the testing is part of the governor’s expanded testing plan which includes health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and other vulnerable populations.