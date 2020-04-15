Residents Urged to Update Addresses for Voting

News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

With many counties opting to cancel in-person voting this June because of the coronavirus, preparations are underway for wider mail-in ballot use.

Burleigh County is one of those counties that’s shifting to vote-by-mail. Now, the county is urging residents to make sure their addresses are up to date with the DOT. The Secretary of State’s office uses the information on your driver’s license to mail your ballot. Anyone who is new to the county, has moved recently or just has incorrect information on their driver’s license for any reason, needs to get it up to date.

“So if you want to vote in the proper district to make sure that you get the proper ballot for the district you are supposed to be in and you have moved, but that address has not been updated with the DOT you will not be included in the district you should be. You will be included in the district that your address on your drivers license says you should be,” Burleigh County Auditor Allan Vietmeier said.

Click the link below if you are one of those who needs to update their information with the NDDOT.

https://apps.nd.gov/dot/dlts/dlos/addressWelcome.htm?fbclid=IwAR0p2SKEHhj8k8afGoqT90WsOBg-oqJ8Jvj-75mEBxajjhLHPirCA0WLakI

