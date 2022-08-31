BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — School Resource Officer Brett Anderson has 15 years of experience under his belt. He is one of eight resource officers in the Capitol City and says not every day is the same.

“You just don’t know what you’re going to get that day, just like a regular officer who‘s on the street. Everything is just different every day,” Anderson said.

Officer Anderson keeps a close eye on the outside of the school and even makes his rounds on his cruiser for anything that may appear out of the norm.

“We want to make sure that the kids in our district are safe from whatever may happen,” Anderson said.

He says it’s more than just enforcing the law but also being a good listener when needed.

“Some come to me to ask questions, some just know that I’m there doing law enforcement work or mentoring students,” Anderson said.

He said safety is a priority.

“We do provide lots of presentations and information to the kids and we do have to enforce specific laws sometimes,” Anderson said.

Anderson also said that he along with other school resource officers is there to answer questions for parents as well. He can be found walking the grounds at Bismarck High School.