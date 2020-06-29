Restaurant opens on the Missouri River in Mandan

While many businesses are still suffering from financial impact caused by the coronavirus one business has decided to take a chance and dive in.

The Paddle Trap in Mandan opened its doors for the first time ever.

Right on the Missouri River, the two floor restaurant serves Cajun inspired food to customers.

The two-floor building can hold about 200 people and the outside area can hold about 250 more.

The restaurant has been open for a week now, and despite the pandemic, the owners say business is better than expected.

“It’s blown our expectations out of the water. We thought for sure that it would be a little bit slower because so many people were still a little leary about going out to eat and that has not been the case here. We have been so busy since the second we opened the door that it’s beat our expectations by far,” shares Michelle Kaufman, one of the co-owners of the Paddle Trap.

The restaurant also has boat docks for people to park their boats, and grab a bite to eat.