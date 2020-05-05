Breaking News
Results in from the North Dakota COVID-19 Community Impact Survey

Results are in from the North Dakota COVID-19 Community Impact Survey conducted by the North Dakota Department of Commerce in April, which had more than 11,300 responses, to understand how COVID-19 is impacting communities and individuals across the state.

According to the survey, 85% of respondents reported feeling moderately to extremely concerned about the pandemic. The top three concerns include getting sick from the coronavirus, local businesses struggling and closing and not being able to work.

But 99% of respondents self-reported some type of social distancing due to the pandemic, and only 1% reported no change to daily lifestyle. 

Survey respondents reported a number of concerning trends in their communities since March 13. The top four concerning situations include increased mental health struggles (68%), people losing their jobs and not knowing where to turn (67%), increased food insecurity and hunger (44%) and decreased social cohesion (42%).  

The Department of Commerce said responses will be used to inform state and partner efforts to support North Dakotans during this time.

To read the full survey results, CLICK HERE.

