Retail employee marks 18 years working Black Friday

News

by: , Anchor

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK (KX News) — If you plan on doing some in-store shopping this Black Friday and whether it’s your first or tenth experience, you’ll more than likely snag a good deal or two the day after Thanksgiving.

For Melissa Neutman, “This will be my 18th Black Friday,” but not shopping, rather working. Being one of the more experienced Scheel’s employees and current marketing director, you would think Neutman would want to take the day off or at least come in later, after the crowds have died down.

“I personally would not want to stay home. I enjoy the rushes in the morning,” Neutman said.

For Donald Boehm of Mandan “It’s a tradition now.” Boehm isn’t staying at home either. He said he enjoys Black Friday shopping. As for dealing with the crowds, Boehm said North Dakotans are polite and he doesn’t expect any trouble.

“I’m a little bit bigger [of a] guy, so they won’t push me around,” Boehm said laughing.

Neutman said the best part of Black Friday for her is taking care of customers, making sure they go home happy. And if you miss out on that one perfect gift, don’t worry; there’s something else out there. And remember the true meaning of Christmas…

“Giving is better than receiving,” Neutman said.

And the gift of a smile and ‘thanks’ to an employee may be all they need for a merry Black Friday.

For holiday hours for Kirkwood Mall, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

