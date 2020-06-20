Retired North Dakota farmers celebrate 75 years of marriage

Most couples are lucky to celebrate 50 years of marriage, but today one North Dakota husband and wife celebrate 75.

Carl and Anita Wagner were born and raised in Tuttle North Dakota, and basically have spent their whole lives together.

They tell KX News how they’ve kept their love going for all these years.

Carl says, “She’s very quiet and soft spoken and that leaves me at a disadvantage because my hearing isn’t what it used to be.”

“Yeah mine isn’t either,” adds Anita.

The duo met at a very young age, Carl 21 and Anita 17.

“The town was full of cars and it seemed like the girls like to walk the streets and I’spose the boys were looking,” says Carl.

Carl went on to become a farmer and Anita a teacher. They ended up having 2 children and worked non-stop to provide them with the best life possible.

The daughter Carol Jurgens says, “They were industrious– always busy…always something they were working on and trying to make a better life because they started off very poor and they actually almost had nothing.”

They tell KX News it was both of their hardwork that has made their marriage so strong.

Anita says, “Just work together…”

“I think its easier since we farmed that we had that common thing and naturally you work together that way,” says Carl.

“I’d milk the cows and then we would separate and I would watch the babies and that’s the way it went,” adds Anita.

Carl now 98 and Anita 94 have been together for 75 years, which is something they are happy to celebrate.

“Seems like the children always thought it was something to be celebrated and with the 50th we really threw a big one,” says Anita. “We had a lot of people, we rented a place, and had a dance and a big supper.”

For this years celebration, their family made sure they felt extra special…

Between their meals the family spent their free time not just catching up but fixing up the Wagner barn, showing them the same hard work they showed them growing up.

Anita says, “See we were about 40 years out on the farm and almost 40 years in town already. We never thought we would get that old.”

Carl and Anita are both retired and enjoying life. Carl loves rebuilding old wagons and Anita has gotten into genealogy and published 2 books.

CONGRATULATIONS from the KX News team.