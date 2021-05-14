Review of leases requested after report of unused building

The North Dakota Information Technology Department building is shown on Normandy Street, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in north Bismarck, N.D. North Dakota taxpayers are on the hook for nearly $3 million in rent over the next two years in unused office space for a state agency that intends to allow most of its more than 400 employees to continue to work from home indefinitely. Officials say the North Dakota IDT’s 85,000-square-foot leased space in a newly remodeled privately owned office building in north Bismarck is unoccupied, except for about a dozen employees. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota lawmaker says a news report of expensive but unused office space underscores the need for a review of all state leases to protect taxpayers.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that taxpayers are on the hook for nearly $3 million in rent over the next two years for unused office space in Bismarck for the state’s Information Technology Department that intends to allow most of its more than 400 employees to work from home indefinitely.

Bismarck GOP representative says it’s a “classic example of the inefficiency and wastefulness of government.”