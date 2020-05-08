Reward offered for information on butchered livestock in Dunn, McKenzie counties

A reward of up to $14,000 is being offered by the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any person stealing, butchering or shooting cattle, horses or mules in Dunn and McKenzie counties.

The NDSA is also advising livestock producers to “keep an extra close eye” on their herds and report any suspicious activity to authorities immediately.

NDSA Chief Brand Inspector Blaine Northrop suggested producers keep an up to date head count, be on the watch for unusual activity or strange vehicles.

Anyone with information about these or other livestock crimes can contact the NDSA at 701-223-2522. The NDSA said all information is confidential and tips may be provided anonymously.