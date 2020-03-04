Rice Bowl Moving to New Location

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One of Bismarck and Mandan’s most well known Chinese restaurants will soon have a new home.

For more than 25 years, the Rice Bowl has been situated above the Mandan Library, but with the recent news of the library’s expansion, the restaurant needs to move. But it won’t be moving very far.

Owners said they’re moving across the street to 4th Avenue Northwest.

The new location will be on the first floor of the building, meaning no more stairs for those who have trouble climbing them. The owners also said after the move, the Rice Bowl won’t be such a secret anymore.

“That’s the downside of our locations. A lot of people in Mandan don’t even know we exist, so after we move, that place is more visible, everybody that drives along Main Street can see us. We’re gonna but a big sign up,” said Rice Bowl Owner Sherry Zhuang.

She added that the new location is expected to be ready for business in late August or early September.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

