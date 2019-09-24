Rinat’s Institute of Dance and Ballet Theater brings piece of Hostfest to residents at Trinity Homes

Norsk Hostfest is set to start in a few days and one group is making sure everyone can enjoy the festival.

Today, Rinat’s Institute of Dance and Ballet Theater brought the show to the residents at Trinity Homes.

Patients got to enjoy different Norwegian pieces performed by children from the dance troupe.

The company’s director says it’s not only a treat for his students, but it’s also great to see the smiles on the faces of everyone.

“They are very appreciative. They are very thankful to us because were bringing this Hostfest to them. They can’t go because they are in a wheelchair and you know, very old people and they bring them memory,” said Rinat Mouzafarov.

This is the 20th year the production has been put on for people who aren’t able to attend the festival themselves.