Rising temperatures could affect your child’s car seat

News

As you’re protecting your most precious cargo.. there’s one more thing to think about.

As temperatures rise this summer First District Health Unit is reminding parents to check their child’s car seats. Warmer weather can cause cracks and erode the materials that are used to keep children restrained. Injury Prevention Specialist Bobbi Dickinson says updating your car seat can add another layer of protection.

“Car seats actually have an expiration date. If you can’t find an expiration date, it’s 7 years from the date of manufacture. Another thing is if your car seat is in an accident with or without the child in the car seat it needs to be replaced after the accident,” said Bobbi Dickinson.

First District in Minot will have a free car seat check on July 14th..at Ryan Honda.

