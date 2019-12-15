River Levels Still Fluctuating Near Bismarck

Bismarck – The recent cold temperatures are playing havoc with the Missouri River and the freeze-up of the river.

The good news is that no flooding is taking place or expected to take place.

Typically river will freeze from the outside edges toward the center and when that happens…it can squeeze the amount of space the water has to flow…so it naturally rises.

On their website the National Weather Service in Bismarck says “fluctuating water levels are still possible this weekend with arctic air in place and continued ice production. Those with interests along the river should monitor the latest levels as ice can cause river levels to be erratic”.