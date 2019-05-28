Road Closed: Memorial Highway And Main Ave. Interchange

You may want to plan ahead before going out.

The eastbound Memorial Highway/Main Avenue Interchange on the Bismarck Expressway will be closed for repairs today.

You’ll have to continue to the intersection of 46th Street and Memorial Highway to get into Bismarck from the west.

I-94 will be open to traffic, but you will encounter lane closures and head-to-head traffic in the construction zone.

Width restrictions are in place and speed limits are reduced.

Construction work is expected to be completed in late fall.

