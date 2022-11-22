WATFORD CITY, ND (KXNET) — Watford City drivers will need to modify their routes into the downtown area Friday, November 25, as the city prepares for the annual Parade of Lights that evening.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and will stage at the Badlands Elementary School parking lot before heading for Main Street.

The parade will follow Main Street around the block at CarQuest and back down to Park Avenue.

After that, fireworks will be set off. At the conclusion of the fireworks show, the parade will head back to the staging area at the Badlands Elementary School parking lot.

Parade officials suggest people arrive downtown before 5:45 p.m. to ensure they are able to see the parade.