Road train pilot program moves to Senate committee for consideration

North Dakota lawmakers want the federal government to loosen length and weight requirements for trucks so the state can test out a road train pilot program.

House Concurrent Resolution 3001 passed the House and is now being heard in the Senate Transportation Committee. Specifically, the legislation urges Congress to ease restrictions for super long trucks, known as road trains, so North Dakota and some surrounding states can test out whether keeping those long trucks on the road is a good idea.

Supporters say it allows for more efficient transportation of cargo, but opponents have brought up concerns over road damage and driver safety.

“What I see is it’s an eco-truck pilot program. Because if we can reduce the container traffic, the truck traffic on the roads in North Dakota for this pilot program. It’s going to lower our carbon footprint, it’s going to do so many other things,” Sen. Oley Larsen said.

The committee did not yet vote on the resolution.