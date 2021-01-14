Road train resolution passes North Dakota House

News

You could soon be seeing some super long semi-trucks driving beside you on I-94.

North Dakota’s House of Representatives passed a bill asking federal lawmakers to loosen length limits on cargo-carrying trucks. The so-called “road train” resolution comes as efforts mount for the state to participate in a pilot program that would allow trucks to add more trailers, to carry more products more efficiently.

Opponents who spoke on the House floor expressed concern over driver safety and the damage that these heavy trucks could do to roads.

“Driving down the interstate, trying to pass these long trucks that we allow already, it gets pretty hard to see what you’re doing and now this could allow those road trains, which could be twice as long as the ones we’re having already. I think this could have serious consequences to public safety,” Bismarck Republican Representative Lawrence Klemin said.

The resolution passed in the House 68 to 30. The Senate will consider the idea later in the session.

