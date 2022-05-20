MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation will start work on a construction project along Highway 1806 South in Mandan June 1. The roadway from Main Street to Eighth Ave Southeast will undergo traffic signal replacement, concrete pavement repair, curb ramp updates, lighting updates and lane reallocation with striping changes.

A portion of the roadway that is four lanes will be reconfigured to three with a dedicated left turn lane. The state highway department is making that change to reduce speeding and prevent rear-end crashes.

The project is expected to be finished on or by July 18. Traffic signal updates and a flashing beacon are to be installed by November 19.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the contractor for the project, Northern Improvement, will hold an informational meeting and open house for property owners and businesses along to the roadway on Wednesday, May 25 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at Mandan City Hall, 205 Second Ave NW, in the Veterans Conference Room.

Minor repairs to the Heart River Bridge, also known as Sitting Bull Bridge, on Highway 1806 South began in late April. Bridge work is expected to take about four months to complete with both lanes of traffic remaining open during construction.

Mandan’s share of the cost for the $2.27 million project is 10 percent, which will be covered through the city sales tax fund.

Updates on these and other projects will be posted periodically at cityofmandan.com/roadprojects.