Robert Mueller Resigns from Department of Justice

FILE – In this March 24, 2019 photo, Special Counsel Robert Mueller walks past the White House, after attending St. John’s Episcopal Church for morning services, in Washington. Mueller will make his first public statement on the probe on Wednesday, May 29.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

Special counsel Robert Mueller says he’s leaving the Justice Department now that he’s concluded his Russia probe.

Mueller made the announcement Wednesday in his first public statement since his appointment two years ago.

Mueller has been on the Justice Department’s payroll since he formally concluded his probe in March. Last month, Attorney General William Barr publicly released a redacted version of his Russia report.

It’s unclear what Mueller has been doing at the Justice Department since, though the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee has been negotiating with his office in an attempt to secure his public testimony before Congress. So far, no deal has been made.

Mueller’s report revealed that President Donald Trump tried to seize control of the Russia probe and force Mueller’s removal to stop him from investigating potential obstruction of justice by the Republican president. Trump has called the investigation a “witch hunt.”

Special counsel Mueller says charging President Trump with a crime was `not an option’ because of DOJ guidelines.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

