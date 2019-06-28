Rodeo Returns To Blaisdell

A tradition spanning decades will continue this weekend near the tiny town of Blaisdell.

The 63rd annual Blaisdell Rodeo happens on this hill in Mountrail County tomorrow and Sunday.

And if it’s like most years, the stands will be packed with fans to cheer on cowboys and cowgirls from across the state and the region.

The event starts with a youth rodeo Saturday morning.

And it finishes with a sanctioned N-D-R-A rodeo Sunday afternoon at 2 pm.

A longtime organizer of the event says she’s involved to keep the rodeo alive.

(Bonita Hornberger, Blaisdell Youth Rodeo) “To keep our rodeo going, we need the youth participating. That’s the big thing is getting kids involved. I like working with kids.”

“And you’ve got a lot of kids involved this year?”

(Bonita Hornberger, Blaisdell Youth Rodeo) “Yes – 71! (laughs)”

The Blaisdell Rodeo is Saturday and Sunday – and it’s located about 20 miles east of Stanley.

Look for these old wooden rodeo chutes on the hill on the south side of Highway Two – the chutes come from the old Sanish Rodeo Grounds that were flooded when Lake Sakakawea was formed.