A lot of summer time activities have been cancelled this year due to Covid-19, but one is still rolling on. Bismarck Parks and Rec along with the Bis-Man Bombshells roller derby team are hosting Roller Rink Nights.

When most people think of North Dakota sports, they probably think Hockey. But there is quite the skating community here in the Bismarck-Mandan Area as well.

“Last year the Bis-Man Bombshells approached us about doing a little collaboration thing here. So the Bis-Man bombshells are here they have a few skaters, they run a few games and we just kind of set up the facility and provide a few prizes for them,” said Bismarck Parks and Rec Recreation Supervisor Spencer Aune.

Roller skating at the Capital Ice Complex is available Monday’s and Wednesday from 6 to 8 pm. And if you missed out on tonight’s special Roller Rink Night with games and prizes, you can still catch the next one on July 15th.

“We’re more excited for the limbo.”

“I went on the limbo thing twice!” said members of the Hoffer family.

It may not be a 70’s roller disco but it’s still pretty fun.

And if you plan on going to one of the roller skating nights make sure to bring your own skates, because there won’t be any available to rent.