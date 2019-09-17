Roosevelt Park Zoo earns AZA accreditation

The Roosevelt Park Zoo earned accreditation again from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums for 2019.

The Accreditation Commission hearings were held in September 2019 in New Orleans with a panel of 12 experts.

According to the AZA, the Accreditation Commission evaluates every zoo or aquarium to make sure it meets AZA’s standards for animal management and care, including living environments, social groupings, health and nutrition.

They also make sure that animals are provided with enrichment, which stimulates each animal’s natural behavior and provides variety in their daily routine. The Accreditation Commission also evaluates the veterinary program, involvement in conservation and research, education programs, safety policies and procedures, security, physical facilities, guest services and the quality of the institution’s staff.

And because a zoo or aquarium needs a strong foundation in order to continue to meet high standards, accreditation also evaluates each institution’s finances, its governing authority, and its support organization.