Royse’s Twin City Produce opens back up for limited time only

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Royse’s Twin City Produce is back this summer, who many say is the best quality produce North Dakota has to offer.

The family-owned produce stand closed their doors two years ago, but have come back every summer with pop-up stands around the state.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic they aren’t able to travel around the state again–but they will be selling their products at the original location in Mandan. They opened this Friday and just got a new truckload of their famous watermelons, oranges, pineapples, and honeydews.

Royse’s will open for 10 days at a time and will have two more truckloads coming in over the summer. As far as COVID-19 goes, owner Delores Castle tells KX News they are taking all the necessary precautions, but have faced some obstacles.

Castle says, “It was a little bit of a challenge–the price was a little bit up this year, but we have to have good Texas watermelons. But I’m just so glad to see all my customers and I miss them. There’s no hugging going on, but at least I get to say hi.”

Castle says she sells extra-large watermelons, which are bigger than the ones you would typically purchase at a store.

She has no shortage of customers, and for more information on her openings this summer, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 5-23-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 5-23-20"

Robert One Minute 5-23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-23"

Columbus Zoo Jamani

Thumbnail for the video titled "Columbus Zoo Jamani"

Broadway Circle Details

Thumbnail for the video titled "Broadway Circle Details"

Friday, May 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot in Bank of America Ad

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot in Bank of America Ad"

Schools Approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schools Approved"

Live-streamed Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Live-streamed Graduation"

Same Teacher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Same Teacher"

Raleigh Recovery Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Recovery Center"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/22"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/22"

Prepare for a rainy weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a rainy weekend"

CAMPAIGNING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CAMPAIGNING COVID-19"

FURRY FRIENDS: MEET LOKI THE CAT

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIENDS: MEET LOKI THE CAT"

Donating Meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating Meals"

Long Term Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long Term Care"

Department of Corrections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Department of Corrections"

Broadway Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Broadway Circle"

South Border Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Track"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge