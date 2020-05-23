Royse’s Twin City Produce opens back up for limited time only

Royse’s Twin City Produce is back this summer, who many say is the best quality produce North Dakota has to offer .

The family-owned produce stand closed their doors two years ago, but have come back every summer with pop-up stands around the state.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic they aren’t able to travel around the state again–but they will be selling their products at the original location in Mandan. They opened this Friday and just got a new truckload of their famous watermelons, oranges, pineapples, and honeydews.

Royse’s will open for 10 days at a time and will have two more truckloads coming in over the summer. As far as COVID-19 goes, owner Delores Castle tells KX News they are taking all the necessary precautions, but have faced some obstacles.

Castle says, “It was a little bit of a challenge–the price was a little bit up this year, but we have to have good Texas watermelons. But I’m just so glad to see all my customers and I miss them. There’s no hugging going on, but at least I get to say hi.”

Castle says she sells extra-large watermelons, which are bigger than the ones you would typically purchase at a store.

She has no shortage of customers