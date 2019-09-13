Ruling lets North Dakota group nix partner for soybean plant

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Spiritwood Energy Park Association says it will be looking for another business partner to build North Dakota’s first soybean processing plant after a judge’s ruling gave them the OK to end its contract with the North Dakota Soybean Processors.

The soybean group filed a lawsuit in August after the Jamestown-based energy park pulled out of the deal. Cass County Judge Tristan Van de Streek granted a temporary restraining order because he said the soybean processors had a “substantial probability” of prevailing in the suit. Cass County Judge Stephanie Stiel thought otherwise and on Thursday lifted the order.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Stiel replaced Van de Streek.

Energy park spokesman Jon Austin says the ruling allows the park to “freely exercise our business judgment, including looking for another partner.”