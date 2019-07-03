Runway Construction Resumes at XWA

The tight timeline for opening Williston’s new airport is still on track thanks to a resumption of deliveries of cement to the worksite.

Williston Airport Director Anthony Dudas says concrete work on the runways and taxiways resumed last week after being shut down for two weeks by a shortage of cement.

Construction on the runways was stopped when the supply of cement was interrupted by shipping problems caused by flooding in central and southern states.

Dudas says three thousand tons of cement was received last week – and another three thousand tons arrived this week.

He says there is still need for a larger volume of the key ingredient to the concrete mix – but at this time the target date to open the new Williston Basin International Airport (XWA) remains October 10th.