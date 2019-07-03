Rural 4th first responder calls

Most cities ban fireworks within city limits, so people head out to more rural areas to celebrate the 4th. That means rural first responders will be especially busy.

Riverdale-Pick City Ambulance service told us about the calls they receive. People camp and light off their own fireworks so they get a lot of calls about grass fires and intoxicated people.

And they try to prepare ahead of time.

“We have a baseball field here in town that a lot of people, well, pretty much everybody in town goes to and the campers and set off their own fireworks. So we normally take the firetruck and the ambulance up there,” said Robin Lagunas, squad leader.

They will work until around one in the morning.