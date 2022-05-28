According to The North Dakota Highway patrol 42-year-old by Nathan Joel Wohlk of Ryder North Dakota drove a silver 2006 Nissan and was traveling west on Ward County Road 24 from the Max School, heading to a residence in rural Ryder.

At the time Nathan had two female juveniles in the car.

The vehicle encountered a slow-moving row crop sprayer traveling in the same direction.

The vehicle then drove into the right ditch as it approached the sprayer.

Nathan faulted off an approach and overturned end-over-end.

The driver was partially ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.

The two female juveniles did sustain injuries.

One was transported to Trinity Hospital by ambulance, and the other was transported by helicopter.

Both injured juveniles have been treated and released from the hospital.

This crash is now under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.