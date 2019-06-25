Rural water might taste better than bottled water

North Prairie Rural Water was voted in the top four for best-tasting water at the North Dakota Rural Water Systems Association’s annual conference.

Nineteen water utilities from around the state provided a sample of their tap water. The competition was in February. It’s part of the “quality on tap” campaign to teach people about the quality of rural water.

Something that people don’t realize is, is everybody thinks that bottled water is the way to go, the bottled water industry is unregulated. Unlike us, we are regulated by the health department in the state of North Dakota,” said Teresa Sundsbak, general manager North Prairie North Central Regional Water.

East Central Regional water district, R & T water district, and Bismarck were also finalists.