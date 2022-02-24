Something as simple as a construction project can turn deadly if workers are not equipped with the right gear.

“Frost is slippery, it’s little things like that that people don’t take into account that led to these fatalities in accidents,” said North Dakota Safety Council (NDSC) Consultant John Young.

The North Dakota Safety Council is hosting its Safety and Health Conference to help prevent those kinds of accidents and fatalities.

NDSC CEO, Chuck Clairmont, said in North Dakota, workforce injuries vary.

“There are so many that are the same: falls, driving issues; those haven’t changed over the years,” said Clairmont.

The convention is offering educational courses to stop the repeat of accidents and fatalities

“Falls, driving issues, those haven’t changed over the years,” said, Clairmont.

The conference was not just focused on accident prevention but taking the proper precautions.

“Gas detectors, the oil industry needs that as well as fall protection for work over rigs. You want to make sure that there are no atmospheric hazards around,” said MSA Territory Sales Manager, Andy Spedil.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is also providing some education making sure you get to your job safely.



“A lot of our crashes here in North Dakota deal with one vehicle rollovers. Individuals driving on the road and for some reason, they lose control of the vehicle and then roll,” said Sergeant Wade Kadrmas with the NDHP.

Classes such as safety inspections, commercial vehicle crashes, and inspecting ladders are also being offered at this year’s safety conference. The conference ends on Friday, February 25.