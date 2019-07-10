Sakakawea Rises After Rain, Dam Releases To Remain Steady

Heavy rains across western North Dakota this week have pushed the level of Lake Sakakawea up more than eight inches in a single day.

The lake is now at 18-52.5 feet – just a foot-and-a-half from its full level.

But the Corps of Engineers is not planning to increase releases from Garrison Dam.

That will limit the increases on the Missouri River through Bismarck-Mandan to local runoff from streams and rivers.

Todd Lindquist of the Garrison Dam Project says the new projection for Lake Sakakawea predicts the lake is as high as it will get, as long as there are no new major rain events upstream of the dam.

He says the current outflow from the dam of 46,000 CFS is projected to continue at least through the end of August.