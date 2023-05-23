BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently investigating reports of Salmonella infections in six different states, which is believed to be associated with raw cookie dough sold at Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N Bake Pizza Stores. The organization has since issued an official Food Safety Alert.

A majority of those infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps for six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria — and while sick individuals can usually recover without treatment after 4-7 days, more severe cases could lead to hospitalization. 18 Salmonella infections have been reported in association with the contaminated cookie dough, taking place between February and May. At the time of writing, no deaths have been reported.

No cases have been reported in North Dakota at this time. The six states where illnesses have been reported are Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Utah, and Missouri — but the true number of sick individuals is likely higher, and outbreaks may not be limited to states with known cases.

According to a press release from the CDC, interviews with infected individuals state that the dough (which was sold at Papa Murphy’s locations across the country) may be contaminated with the Salmonella virus. Some interviewed subjects admit to eating the dough raw.

Papa Murphy’s has stopped selling both their chocolate chip cookie dough and S’mores bars dough while the investigation is underway. CDC researchers are currently working to identify the contaminated ingredient in the raw dough.

If you are concerned about any Papa Murphy’s dough that you may own, the CDC has offered a series of steps to take to avoid the chance of becoming infected. These steps are as follows.

Check both your refrigerator and freezer for Papa Murphy’s chocolate chip cookie dough or S’mores bars dough. If you find any, throw it away, even if you did not get sick after eating any amount.

Wash all items and surfaces that may have touched cookie dough using hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

Always follow all cookie dough baking instructions in the recipe or on the package label for any product.

Papa Murphy’s chocolate chip cookie dough and S’mores bars dough are not meant to be eaten raw. If you must have raw cookie dough, other companies have produced edible dough that does not have to be baked using heat-treated flour and pasteurized/no eggs. Be sure to read all labels carefully to ensure that dough can safely be eaten without baking or cooking.

If you have questions about Salmonella, call the North Dakota Department of Health at 701-328-2372. To read the full incident report by the CDC check out their website right here.