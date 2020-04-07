Sanford Doctor Volunteers to be the First in Line to Help COVID-19 Patients

A doctor at Sanford Health has volunteered to be on the front lines, the first to respond to COVID-19 cases.

Earlier Monday, we had the chance to interview Dr. Mubashir Badar via video conference. Here’s some of what he had to say.

“Well, first of all, I think every healthcare provider whether a nurse, CNA or physician, we all signed up for this. We knew the risks and we signed up, we’re taking care of patients, and our community when they needed it the most.

We have data supporting that we will have an uptick and cases will continue to go up for the next few weeks. We’ve been preparing for it, we’ve had countless meetings, we have a strong escalation plan, we have a big stock of PPE, we’ve ordered additional ventilators, we’re actually cross-training staff to take care of patients on a ventilator.

So, we have a very robust plan in place to take care of our community. This is very real, and if you want to see how real it is, go to any of the front lines households. You know, I think all the frontline workers, nurses, CNA, ER positions, techs, lab techs, they all knew what they signed up for, but what we really worry about is actually taking this home with us to our families.”

The doctor said given the situation, he asked his wife to not be home at this time. She is staying elsewhere for her safety.