Sanford Health encourages flu shots during “Boo to the Flu”

Halloween is just a day away, and one local pediatric clinic is using the opportunity to allow kids to trick-or-treat and get their flu shots.

KX News spoke with a pediatrician at Sanford Children’s Campus in Bismarck and a patient about why they think people should get their shots.

“Flu, like anything else, can kill your grandparents, make babies sick and end up in the hospital,” Sanford Health Pediatrician Dr. Vanessa Nelson said.

Staff at Sanford Children’s Campus and young kids are getting in the Halloween spirit by dressing up in all kinds of Halloween costumes.

For the third year, the clinic is hosting Boo to the Flu, letting kids trick-or-treat while having their flu vaccinations taken care of.

“We really enjoy it, because we love seeing our patients and them in costumes and I’m excited to be here and it’s really fun for all of us,” Nelson said.

Eight-year-old Tate Bear brought out the Halloween spirit dressed up in a ghillie suit.

“I saw someone wearing it last year and it was cool,” Bear said.

In addition to Bear trick or treating, he also got his flu shot.

“It was fun getting my flu shot, and my costume,” Bear said.

This year, health professionals say about 300 patients registered to have vaccines administered.

“Kids don’t necessarily love getting their flu shots, but getting to be able to be in costumes, going trick or treating and getting candy; they really enjoy the event and parents enjoy the event as well,”Nelson said.

Nelson urges those who haven’t taken the vaccine to do so.

“We didn’t have much influenza last year because of COVID and mask and everything else and so we think it’s going to be a lot of influenza flu for kids, just pretty much makes them feel pretty bad, fever, body aches.”

In addition to children receiving their flu shots, parents had the option to get one, too.

