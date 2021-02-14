Sanford Health offering discounted heart screenings

News

It’s American Heart Month.
So, do you know if your heart is in good health?

Throughout February and April, Sanford Health is offering heart screenings for only $25.
Heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death for Americans, and a heart screening is a way for patients to assess their risk.


Jaclin Seeberg, a Nurse Practitioner for Sanford Health, says the goal is to empower people to make informed decisions.

“They can learn about risk factors they can’t control, such as age, gender or family history.
And they can also learn about risk factors they can control, such as high blood pressure, cholesterol, their diabetes, smoking, activity.
Really, we’re just reaching out to anybody who wants to learn more about their health,” said Seeberg.

Heart screenings are offered within Sanford Clinic, located at 222 N. Seventh St, Bismarck. To schedule a screening call 701-323-5202.

The fee must be paid directly by patients and is not covered by insurance.

Learn more about Sanford Health, at sanfordhealth.org.

